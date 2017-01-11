Pakistan wicketkeeper returns home, to miss Australia opener

BRISBANE, Australia — Pakistan vice-captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed has returned home to be with his ill mother and will miss Friday's opening game of the five-match one-day series against Australia.

Captain Azhar Ali said Thursday that Sarfraz's mother was in intensive care in hospital and he was unsure whether Sarfraz would take part in any games of the series.

"We'll definitely miss him tomorrow. Hopefully, he can rejoin the team but, as for right now, he's not here," Azhar said.

Mohammad Rizwan will wear the gloves for Friday's opener at the Gabba.