QMJHL Roundup: Reilly Pickard perfect as Titan trounce Wilcats 7-0

MONCTON, N.B. — Reilly Pickard stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan routed the Moncton Wildcats 7-0 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Dawson Theede had back-to-back goals for the Titan (22-17-4), while Adam Holwell added a goal and two assists. Antoine Morand, Christophe Boivin, Rodrigo Abols and Kynan Berger rounded out the attack.

Dominik Tmej turned aside 21-of-28 shots in 42 minutes of work for Moncton (13-26-1). He was pulled after Berger's goal two minutes into third and replaced by Matthew Waite, who made five saves.

Acadie-Bathurst was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Wildcats were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 ISLANDERS 1

HALIFAX — Nico Hischier struck twice, once on the power play, to lead the Mooseheads past Charlottetown.

Maxime Fortier and Jake Coughler also scored on the power play for Halifax (19-19-3).

Francois Beauchemin replied for the Islanders (24-14-2).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 7 VOLTIGEURS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Vasily Glotov had a pair of goals, including the winner, as Cape Breton topped Drummondville.

Massimo Carozza scored and added three assists for the Screaming Eagles (24-16-3), while Logan O'Neil, Jordan Ty Fournier, Sacha Roy and Olivier LeBlanc chipped in as well.

Nathan Hudgin struck twice for the Voltigeurs (19-17-4) and Charles-Olivier Ouimet also scored.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 PHOENIX 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Zack MacEwen had the winner and added some insurance to lead the Olympiques past Sherbrooke.

Vitalii Abramov scored his 29th of the season for Gatineau (18-21-3), while Shawn Boudrias, Daniel Del Paggio and Mitchell Balmas also found the back of the net.