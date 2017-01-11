Redskins interview Gus Bradley for defensive co-ordinator job

ASHBURN, Va. — Gus Bradley has interviewed for the Washington Redskins' defensive co-ordinator job.

The team said on Twitter that former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Bradley interviewed on Wednesday, two days after Mike Pettine's candidacy was announced.

Bradley was fired by the Jaguars in late November after going 14-48 in three-plus seasons. Before that, he was the defensive co-ordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington fired Joe Barry as its defensive co-ordinator last week, along with some of his assistants. The Redskins went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs, a year after winning the NFC East.

