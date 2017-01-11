Roughriders extend international defensive linemen Newsome through 2018

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension through 2018.

Newsome played all 18 regular season games, starting nine, collecting 27 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles and two quarterback sacks.

The six-foot-three, 247-pound Newsome joined the Riders during training camp last season after spending two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him fifth round in the 2014 NFL draft.