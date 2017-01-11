Saskatchewan Roughriders sign defensive lineman Newsome to contract extension
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension Wednesday.
Newsome's deal is through the 2018 season.
The six-foot-three, 247-pound Newsome appeared in 18 games last season with Saskatchewan, starting nine. He had 27 tackles and two sacks while adding six special-teams tackles.
Newsome joined the Riders last year after two seasons with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.