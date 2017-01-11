Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign defensive lineman Newsome to contract extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension Wednesday.

Newsome's deal is through the 2018 season.

The six-foot-three, 247-pound Newsome appeared in 18 games last season with Saskatchewan, starting nine. He had 27 tackles and two sacks while adding six special-teams tackles.

Newsome joined the Riders last year after two seasons with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

