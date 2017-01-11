Sixth all-star appearance will be different for Canadiens defenceman Weber

WINNIPEG — Going to the NHL all-star game is nothing new for Shea Weber, but this season it's a little different.

That's because the veteran defenceman will represent the Montreal Canadiens when he makes his sixth appearance at the event Jan. 28-29 in Los Angeles, Calif.

He'll be joined by Montreal head coach Michel Therrien and goalie Carey Price, who was announced last week as the Atlantic Division's captain through fan voting.

"Carey and I and coach are going to be representing the Montreal Canadiens and we're very grateful and happy to have that honour," Weber said Wednesday after his team's morning skate prior to its game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Weber was traded to Montreal from Nashville last June in a blockbuster swap, with defenceman P.K. Subban, who was voted by fans to be the captain of the Central Division all-star squad, going to the Predators.

Tied for sixth place among the league's defenceman with 26 points heading into the game against the Jets, Weber will try to win the all-star event's hardest-shot competition for the third straight year (108.1 mph last year).

"Hopefully, I get a chance," Weber said of successfully defending his title. "It's fun. It's all fun."

Therrien is the first Habs coach selected for the showcase of stars since Guy Carbonneau in 2009, and he viewed it as a reflection of his entire team's efforts this season.

"First of all, it's very flattering to go there, but I don't take it personally," Therrien said.

"I take it more like the hard work of our group, of the players, and the hard work of my assistant coaches. We've got a good bunch of leaders."

Therrien has guided the Canadiens to the top of the Atlantic with a 25-10-6 record prior to the tilt against Winnipeg (20-20-3).

Price will make his fifth appearance at the all-star game. He was happy Therrien was also recognized.

"I'm sure it'll be a good weekend for him," Price said. "It's always fun to have members of your team represented as well."

He's also pretty confident Weber will repeat his hardest-shot title.