WHL Roundup: Jesse Shynkaruk leads Blades past Hitmen 5-4 in overtime

SASKATOON — Jesse Shynkaruk completed his hat trick with a power-play goal in overtime as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Calgary Hitmen 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Gage Ramsay and Braylon Shmyr also scored for Saskatoon (16-22-6), while Logan Flodell made 19 saves for the win.

Matteo Gennaro struck twice for Calgary (14-19-6), which also got goals from Jake Kryski and Mark Kastelic. Kyle Dumba stopped 22 shots in net for the Hitmen.

The Blades were 2 for 2 on the power play and Calgary could not connect on its two man advantages.

---

AMERICANS 3 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Morgan Geekie had a pair of goals, including the winner with 43 seconds left to play, as Tri-City rallied past the Warriors.

Carson Focht scored in the first period for the Americans (25-17-3), who have won three straight.

Brett Howden and Luka Burzan helped Moose Jaw (25-10-7) build a 2-1 lead.

---

REBELS 4 COUGARS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Adam Musil, Evan Polei and Austin Pratt all scored in the first period as the Rebels raced out to an early lead against Prince George.

Lane Zablocki added a goal in the second for Red Deer (19-17-6).