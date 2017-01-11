WHL Roundup: Jesse Shynkaruk leads Blades past Hitmen 5-4 in overtime
A
A
SASKATOON — Jesse Shynkaruk completed his hat trick with a power-play goal in overtime as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Calgary Hitmen 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.
Gage Ramsay and Braylon Shmyr also scored for Saskatoon (16-22-6), while Logan Flodell made 19 saves for the win.
Matteo Gennaro struck twice for Calgary (14-19-6), which also got goals from Jake Kryski and Mark Kastelic. Kyle Dumba stopped 22 shots in net for the Hitmen.
The Blades were 2 for 2 on the power play and Calgary could not connect on its two man advantages.
---
AMERICANS 3 WARRIORS 2
MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Morgan Geekie had a pair of goals, including the winner with 43 seconds left to play, as Tri-City rallied past the Warriors.
Carson Focht scored in the first period for the Americans (25-17-3), who have won three straight.
Brett Howden and Luka Burzan helped Moose Jaw (25-10-7) build a 2-1 lead.
---
REBELS 4 COUGARS 1
RED DEER, Alta. — Adam Musil, Evan Polei and Austin Pratt all scored in the first period as the Rebels raced out to an early lead against Prince George.
Lane Zablocki added a goal in the second for Red Deer (19-17-6).
Aaron Boyd replied for the Cougars (28-12-2) in the third.