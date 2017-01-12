AP source: White Sox, Jennings agree to $1.4 million deal

CHICAGO — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox and reliever Dan Jennings have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.4 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. FanRag sports first reported the deal.

Jennings made a career-high 64 appearances last year in his second season with the White Sox, going 4-3 with a 2.08 ERA. His 46 strikeouts matched a personal best set in 2015.