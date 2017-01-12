Cancelled downhill training postpones Vonn comeback for a day

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria — Lindsey Vonn's return to World Cup skiing has been postponed for a day after downhill training was cancelled Thursday because of bad weather.

The International Ski Federation says the Kaelberloch course could not be prepared "due to excessive snowfall" in the Austrian resort.

The final training is scheduled for Friday, though more snowfall has been forecast. The downhill race is set for Saturday, followed the next day by a combined event, which adds the results of a super-G and a slalom run.