Cowboys, Packers set to resume storied playoff rivalry

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eighth meeting in playoffs for storied franchises, with Cowboys leading 4-3. ... Packers won last playoff matchup two years ago 26-21 in game famous for Dallas WR Dez Bryant's catch that wasn't. ... Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was backup QB when Dallas won three straight playoff games vs. Green Bay in 1990s. Cowboys won two Super Bowls in that stretch. ... Packers, Cowboys tied with Giants for most playoff appearances at 32. ... Green Bay averaging 30.4 points per game on road in playoffs since 2006, most in NFL in that span. ... Packers coach Mike McCarthy has nine playoff wins, tied with Vince Lombardi and Mike Holmgren for most in club history. He has one Super Bowl victory. ... QB Aaron Rodgers has four TD passes in each of past three games, 19 with no interceptions during seven-game winning streak. Rodgers is one of four QBs with career post-season passer rating of at least 100. ... FB Aaron Ripkowski had rushing TD last week in first career playoff game. ... WR Jordy Nelson, who might not play because of rib injury, led NFL with 14 TD catches. ... WR Randall Cobb tied franchise playoff record with three receiving TDs vs. Giants, had eight catches for 116 yards in playoffs against Cowboys two years ago. ... LB Clay Matthews had sack, forced fumble last week, has 11 career post-season sacks, tied for fifth most since 1982. ... LB Julius Peppers has 143 1/2 career sacks, fifth most since 1982. ... Cowboys, with four straight losses in divisional round, seeking first NFC championship game appearance since 1995 season. ... Dallas 11-3 in home divisional games, but lost last one to Giants in 2007. ... Dak Prescott will be first rookie QB to start playoff game for Cowboys. Won 13 games, tied with Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (2004) for most by rookie in NFL history. Prescott had lowest interception percentage (4 INTs, 459 attempts) for rookie in NFL history. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott led NFL with 1,631 yards rushing, third best for rookie ever. ... Prescott and Elliott are third rookie QB-RB starting tandem in playoffs in Super Bowl era. Both previous were in 2012 season, with Indianapolis (Andrew Luck/Vick Ballard) and Washington (Robert Griffin III/Alfred Morris). Colts and Redskins lost. ... Bryant has 67 career TD catches, second in franchise history. Since 2012, he leads NFL with 52 TDs receiving. ... WR Terrance Williams had club record-tying three TDs receiving in 2014 post-season . ... DLs DeMarcus Lawrence, Terrell McClain, Tyrone Crawford, Cedric Thornton should be available after sitting out regular-season finale mostly as precaution. Lawrence has two sacks, forced fumble in two career playoff games. ... DE Benson Mayowa led team with six sacks, has four in past six home games. ... LB Sean Lee led team with career-high 174 tackles. ... S Barry Church led team with two INTs, including one against Rodgers. ... Fantasy Tip: Packers RB Ty Montgomery, former wideout, has 206 rushing yards, two TDs in past two on road.