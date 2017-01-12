Ex-New York Giants player helps man off roof in house fire

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — A former professional football player has saved a man from a New Jersey house fire.

The Record newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2ihBg8m ) former New York Giants practice squad player Cole Farrand helped an elderly man escape a burning house Monday.

Farrand's mother alerted him there was a fire in their Green Pond Lake neighbourhood in Rockaway around 1 a.m. Farrand rushed to the scene and found the fire. One of the residents, Jean Moore, had escaped. Her husband, Jim Moore, was trapped on the roof.

Farrand left the burning home and returned with a ladder from his house. He then helped Moore down from the roof.

All five of the Rockaway fire departments were called to extinguish the fire. Investigators say the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

