Fresh off a victory, Justin Thomas joins the 59 club

HONOLULU — Fresh off his victory on Maui, Justin Thomas joined the "59 Club" on the PGA Tour by making a 15-foot eagle on his last hole at the Sony Open for an 11-under 59.

Thomas holed a 10-foot par putt on the eighth hole to keep his hopes alive for a 59 at Waialae Country Club. From a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth, Thomas hit a 5-iron to 15 feet and wasted no time making the putt.

Jim Furyk was the last player with a sub-60 round when he closed with a record 58 at the Travelers Championship last summer. Furyk also has a 59, along with Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos and Stuart Appleby.