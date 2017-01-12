Mentor vs. student: Falcons' Quinn against Seahawks' Carroll

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Matt Bryant's 49-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining gave Falcons 30-28 divisional playoff win over Seahawks on Jan. 13, 2013. ... Seattle RB Thomas Rawls, who missed regular-season win over Falcons with leg injury, rushed for franchise post-season -record 161 yards with TD against Lions last week. Without Rawls, Seahawks had only 72 yards rushing against Falcons. ... Seahawks have only one post-season win with less than 100 yards rushing under coach Pete Carroll. ... Seahawks need two wins to reach Super Bowl for third time in four years. ... Russell Wilson's 64 wins, including post-season , are most for starting QB in first five seasons in NFL history. Wilson's 8-3 in 11 career post-season starts. He has thrown for 18 TDs with nine INTs in those games. ... WR Doug Baldwin has team-record 50 post-season catches, including 11 for 104 yards with TD last week. ... . TE Jimmy Graham has eight TD catches in last 10 games against Falcons. ... DE Cliff Avril had two sacks last week. ... A loss would end Falcons' 25-year stay in Georgia Dome. New Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open next season. ... Atlanta's Dan Quinn, former Seattle defensive co-ordinator , will be making post-season debut as coach in second season with team. ... Falcons 4-3 at home in playoffs. Overall, Atlanta has lost five of last six playoff games. ... QB Matt Ryan's 117.1 passer rating led NFL and was fifth best in league history. Ryan set Falcons record with 4,944 yards passing to rank second in league. ... Ryan is 1-4 in playoffs. ... WR Julio Jones second in NFL with 1,409 yards receiving despite missing two games with toe injury. ... DE Dwight Freeney's 10 career post-season sacks tied for third among active players. ... Second-year LB Vic Beasley Jr. led NFL with 15 1/2 sacks. ... LB Deion Jones (106) and S Keanu Neal (105) led NFL rookies in tackles. ... RB Devonta Freeman ran for 1,079 yards, his second straight 1,000-yard season. ... Atlanta held four of last six opponents under 20 points. Fantasy Tip: Atlanta WR Taylor Gabriel's seven TDs, including one rushing, were one more than All-Pro Jones. Gabriel had five TD catches in last six games.