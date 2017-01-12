Porzingis out for Knicks against short-handed Bulls

NEW YORK — Kristaps Porzingis is out again for the New York Knicks with a sore left Achilles tendon, while rookie Paul Zipser is making his first career start for the short-handed Chicago Bulls.

Porzingis continues to have problems with an injury that sidelined him for three games recently. Coach Jeff Hornacek says the second-year forward felt soreness and stiffness Thursday after struggling through a 98-97 loss at Philadelphia a night earlier.