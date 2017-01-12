Race organizers flip schedule for WCup combined at Wengen

WENGEN, Switzerland — World Cup ski organizers have switched the racing order of Friday's Alpine combined event to deal with expected fresh snowfall.

The opening downhill portion scheduled for the morning will now start at 1:45 p.m. (1245 GMT), giving workers more time to clear snow from the shortened course used in combined.

Organizers say the second slalom run scheduled in the afternoon will now start at 10:15 a.m. (0945 GMT).

An option to switch Saturday's classic Lauberhorn downhill to Sunday in search of better weather has been declined.

The full 4. 4-kilometre (2 3/4 -mile) downhill course at Wengen is the World Cup's longest.