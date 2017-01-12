Real Madrid sets Spanish record of 40 unbeaten games

MADRID — With a remarkable injury time goal, Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive games unbeaten on Thursday.

Madrid had its spot in the Copa quarterfinals all-but-secured in the final minutes in Seville when Karim Benzema made a great run past several defenders and entered the area to fire a low left-foot shot that allowed Madrid to surpass the unbeaten mark that it shared with rival Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane's team advanced 6-3 on aggregate. It won the first leg 3-0 at home last week.