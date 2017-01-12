South Africa bats first in 3rd test vs. Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG — Fast bowler Duanne Olivier was handed a debut as South Africa named an all-pace attack in the third and final test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers starting Thursday.

Olivier came into the side at the expense of left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, while Wayne Parnell replaced Kyle Abbott after the latter's international career was brought to an abrupt end by his decision to sign with English county Hampshire.

Despite opting to field four fast bowlers, captain Faf du Plessis elected to bat first after winning the toss as South Africa looked to mark Hashim Amla's 100th test with a series whitewash.

Sri Lanka picked an unchanged side from the one that lost the second test at Newlands by 282 runs.

___

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, J.P. Duminy, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.