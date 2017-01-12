The Latest: Bolts won't see much of Galaxy when NFL starts

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the Chargers' decision to move to Los Angeles from San Diego (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers' new stadium co-tenants won't be around much once the NFL season begins.

The full Major League Soccer schedule was coincidentally revealed on the same day as the Chargers' announcement. The five-time MLS champion LA Galaxy have three regular-season home games during the 2017 NFL regular season, when they'll be sharing StubHub Center with the Chargers.

The Galaxy are at home on two Saturdays — Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 — and only one autumn Sunday: Oct. 15. The Galaxy also could have post-season games in November and early December.

___

11:30 a.m.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says the Chargers' decision to move the NFL franchise to Los Angeles after 56 years is "extremely frustrating."

The Republican leader said at a news conference Thursday that team chairman Dean Spanos made a bad decision that he will regret, leaving behind a strong market and loyal fan base. He says the Chargers wanted a lot more taxpayer money for a new stadium than the city could have ever allowed.

Faulconer says the team could have worked out differences with the city but that the Chargers were never a willing partner.

The mayor called himself a fan and said it was a day he never wanted to see but that the city is more than one business or organization.

___