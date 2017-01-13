African soccer president Hayatou to face 1 election rival

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — The Confederation of African Football says long-time head Issa Hayatou will face one challenger in the presidential election in March.

Ahmad Ahmad, the head of the Madagascar federation, will seek to end Hayatou's 29-year rule of African soccer.

The 70-year-old Hayatou has reneged on a pledge made before he was re-elected unopposed in 2013 not to stand for another term in 2017.