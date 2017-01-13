AP source: Jaguars retain Todd Wash as defensive co-ordinator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will have continuity on both sides of the ball to start the Doug Marrone era.
Marrone retained Todd Wash as defensive
Marrone, the team's offensive line coach who was promoted to head coach Monday, worked side by side with Wash the past two years in Jacksonville.
Marrone wanted to keep Wash from the start, but the decision had to be approved by new executive and longtime NFL coach Tom Coughlin. The Jaguars hired Coughlin as executive
Jacksonville ranked sixth in the NFL in total
Wash's unit came under fire after the season finale, when safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Davon House voiced displeasure with the scheme.
"We never changed
Ramsey added that a "complete change, complete flip will serve us good."
Gipson said Jacksonville's single-high safety scheme put him in a no-win situation.
"I called myself the
Wash previously spent time in Tampa Bay (2007-10) and Seattle (2012) before following ex-coach Gus Bradley to the Jaguars in 2012. He served as defensive line coach his first three years in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars made significant strides after Bradley fired Bob Babich and promoted Wash, although not everyone flourished.
"I don't know if it's just the
