Barcelona faces Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

FC Barcelona's Neymar, center back, celebrates after scoring a penalty during a Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID — Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo.

Friday's draw also pitted Atletico Madrid against Eibar, one of the newcomers to the tournament's last eight.

Alcorcon, the only second-division club still in the competition, will face Alaves, which was promoted to the top flight this season.

The first legs will be played next week. The final is May 27.

