Blue Jays, Stroman reportedly fail to reach salary agreement before deadline
A
A
Share via Email
The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Marcus Stroman could be heading to arbitration after reportedly failing to come to a salary agreement before Friday's deadline.
Multiple media reports said Friday that the Blue Jays had filed US$3.1 million as Stroman's arbitration number while the 25-year-old filed $3.4 million.
The team can still settle on a multi-year deal with Stroman and avoid an arbitration hearing.
Stroman was 9-10 through 32 starts with a 4.37 earned-run average with the Blue Jays last season, his third in the majors and first full year since tearing his ACL before the 2015 campaign.
He was the only member of Toronto's starting rotation to surpass 200 innings this season (204).