Blue Jays, Stroman reportedly fail to reach salary agreement before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Marcus Stroman could be heading to arbitration after reportedly failing to come to a salary agreement before Friday's deadline.

Multiple media reports said Friday that the Blue Jays had filed US$3.1 million as Stroman's arbitration number while the 25-year-old filed $3.4 million.

The team can still settle on a multi-year deal with Stroman and avoid an arbitration hearing.

Stroman was 9-10 through 32 starts with a 4.37 earned-run average with the Blue Jays last season, his third in the majors and first full year since tearing his ACL before the 2015 campaign.