Braves agree to deals with relievers Vizcaino, Krol

ATLANTA — The Braves have avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year contracts with relief pitchers Arodys Vizcaino and Ian Krol.

Atlanta also acquired infielder Micah Johnson from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday for a player to be named or cash.

The 26-year-old Vizcaino was Atlanta's closer over the first half of 2016, but injuries limited the right-hander to just five appearances after the All-Star break. He finished 1-4 with 10 saves and a 4.42 ERA.

Krol emerged as the top left-hander in the bullpen after spending the first month at Triple-A. The 25-year-old went 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 63 appearances, second-most on the team behind Jim Johnson.