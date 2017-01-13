Brewers avoid arbitration with Peralta, Torres

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers agreed to a $4,275,000 deal with Wily Peralta and a $2,175,000 contract with Carlos Torres for 2017, avoiding arbitration with both right-handers.

Peralta pitched poorly for his first 13 starts of 2016, going 4-7 with a 6.68 ERA. After being sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs in June, Peralta returned to the majors two months later and was much better. He had a 2.92 ERA over his last 10 starts.