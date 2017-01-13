Bucs sign defensive co-ordinator Smith to contract extension
TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Smith says he's committed to helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers realize their potential, not trying to become a head coach again.
Smith said he's excited about the direction of the Bucs under coach Dirk Koetter, who hired his former boss last winter. He looks forward to building on the success of the past season.
Smith was 66-46 in seven seasons in Atlanta (2008-14), leading the Falcons to two NFC South titles and four playoff berths, including an appearance in the 2012 NFC championship game.
He was fired after going 10-22 over his last two seasons and spent a year out of football before Koetter, one of his former Falcons assistants, hired him last January.
