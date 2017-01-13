Chris Brown scores winner, Wolf Pack down IceCaps 2-1 in overtime

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Chris Brown scored 2:07 into overtime as the Hartford Wolf Pack came back to beat the St. John's IceCaps 2-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Nicklas Jensen tied the game at 7:11 of the third period while on the power play for the Wolf Pack (14-20-4), who trailed 1-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Bobby Farnham gave the IceCaps (18-14-5) the lead when he found the back of the net with less than seven minutes to play in the second period.

Magnus Hellberg made 29 saves to earn the win for the New York Rangers' affiliate. Charlie Lindgren stopped 25-of-27 shots for Montreal's AHL partner.