Curry, Durant, Thompson with 20-plus points to beat Pistons

OAKLAND, Calif. — Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence for rest and scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in another balanced Golden State performance as the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 127-107 on Thursday night.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Kevin Durant had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Draymond Green dished out 13 assists for his fifth game in the last eight in double digits.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points and Tobias Harris had 18 to lead the Pistons, who lost their second straight game.

Curry, Durant and Thompson scored at least 20 points in the same game for the 13th time this season. The Warriors notched their NBA-leading 27th game with 30 or more assists.

Thompson shot 9 for 15 after sitting out Tuesday night against Miami because he was worn down after playing through illness for two games.

"It's good for me in the long run. It's been a long couple of years," Thompson said.

Ian Clark hit 3-pointers 7.9 seconds apart in the final minute of the opening period and finished with 14 points for his second consecutive game in double figures and ninth in all.

The Warriors won their seventh straight at home against the Pistons dating to Feb. 27, 2010. It is Golden State's longest home winning streak against Detroit, topping a six-game run from 1974-76.

The 21 lead changes in the first half were the most in any half this season, the Warriors said, citing research by the Elias Sports Bureau.

Zaza Pachulia had made 19 straight free throws before a miss with 31.8 seconds left before halftime — ending the third-longest streak of his career.

BAY AREA FIRE RELIEF

The Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders presented a $750,000 check to aid victims from last month's deadly warehouse fire. For the presentation after the first quarter of Thursday night's Pistons-Warriors game, Golden State President and COO Rick Welts was joined by A's manager Bob Melvin, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Trevor Riggen, regional CEO of the American Red Cross.

On Dec. 2, 36 people died in the "Ghost Ship" warehouse fire. Warriors players and coaches pledged $75,000, while the three pro teams in the East Bay said they would match donations up to $50,000 — and more than 3,600 individuals had contributed to the fund as of Thursday, according to the Warriors.

The funds are being collected by the City of Oakland and the Red Cross.

DAVIDSON COLLEGE REPRESENTS

The Davidson College Chorale, a group of singers from Curry's college, sang the national anthem during its West Coast swing — and the two-time reigning NBA MVP gave the men and women a wave and nod as they cheered when he took the court for pregame warmups.

TIP-INS

Pistons: The Pistons were outscored 41-19 in the third, the Warriors' ninth 40-point quarter. ... Detroit was outscored 29-2 on fast-break points and shot 6 for 28 from 3-point range.

Warriors: On Friday night in Southern California, Thompson will have his jersey retired at Santa Margarita Catholic High — the school's first jersey retirement for basketball. "It's a huge honour for me," he said. ... Golden State is 12-1 vs. the Eastern Conference this season and also won at Detroit on Dec. 23. ... Andre Iguodala has gone a career-best five games without a turnover — topping his previous best from Dec. 30, 2014, to Jan. 7, 2015. He leads the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. ... The Warriors announced they had parted ways with former San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr after just having hired him as a consultant "to advise the organization regarding certain security matters related to the team's ground breaking ceremony occurring in San Francisco next Tuesday."

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Utah on Friday night in the fourth game of a five-game West Coast trip.