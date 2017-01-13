D-backs avoid arbitration with Corbin, 3 others

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided arbitration with left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin, shortstop Chris Owings and two others.

Arizona said Corbin, Owings, catcher Chris Herrmann and right-handed reliever Randall Delgado agreed to one-year deals.

The moves Friday left right-handed starters Shelby Miller and Taijuan Walker as Arizona's remaining arbitration-eligible players.

Corbin was coming off Tommy John surgery last season and was slotted to be a strong No. 3 pitcher in the rotation. But he was ineffective most of the time and eventually was sent to the bullpen. However, he looked stronger in his late-season appearances.