DeRozan pours in 28 as Toronto Raptors defeat Brooklyn Nets 132-113

TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Jonas Valanciunas notched his team-leading 14th double-double of the season as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 132-113 on Friday night.

The Raptors (26-13) opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to help put the game out of reach. All five Toronto starters scored in double digits as the Nets (8-31) dropped their ninth game in a row.

Kyle Lowry added 20 points and Toronto's Cory Joseph had 16 points off the bench. Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Brooklyn with 23 points while Brook Lopez had 20 points and five assists. The Nets have lost their last six meetings against the Raptors.

Valanciunas had another strong start, picking up where he left off in Tuesday's eight-point win over Boston. The seven-foot Lithuanian, who had 18 points and a career-high 23 rebounds against the Celtics, had six rebounds and eight points in the first 10 minutes.

A Norm Powell three-pointer gave Toronto a 27-24 advantage but Justin Hamilton quickly answered from distance for the Nets, who hit five of 10 three-point shots in the quarter.

Toronto led 34-27 early in the second quarter but Brooklyn moved ahead after an 8-0 run. Lucas Nogueira — making his third start of the season — restored the Raptors' lead with an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Lowry.

Lopez, meanwhile, kept the Nets in it with his strong play in the low post while Randy Foye and Bogdanovic chipped in with regular three-pointers.

Brooklyn hit eight of 17 shots from long range in the first half but Toronto took a 54-53 lead into the break.

The pace picked up in the second half and Lowry helped energize the crowd with a three-pointer to give Toronto a 79-77 lead. Sean Kilpatrick hit a running jumper at the buzzer to cut the Raptors' lead to 90-89 after three quarters.

The Nets hit 17 of 35 three-point attempts (48.6 per cent) on the night while the Raptors were 11 of 28 (39.3 per cent). Toronto shot 55.3 per cent overall to 47.1 per cent for Brooklyn.

Notes: Raptors forward Patrick Patterson was given the night off to rest his sore left knee. He appeared hobbled at times over his 20 minutes of court time on Tuesday. ... Raptors guard Delon Wright (shoulder) and forward Jared Sullinger (foot) have been cleared to participate in team practices. ... Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman was in attendance. ... The Raptors will close out their four-game homestand Sunday against the New York Knicks. The Nets will continue their road swing with a stop in Houston that day.

