Flaherty, McFarland agree to 1-year deals with Orioles

BALTIMORE — Utility infielder Ryan Flaherty has agreed to a $1.8 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, and left-hander T.J. McFarland accepted a $685,000, one-year deal.

As part of Thursday's agreements, which avoided salary arbitration, each player would get a $50,000 bonus for making an All-Star roster or winning a Gold Glove.

Flaherty made $1.5 million last year and McFarlane $523,500.

Flaherty has provided above-average defence to compensate for an unproductive bat. He hit .217 with three homers and 15 RBIs in a career-low 74 games in 2016.

McFarland was 2-2 with a 6.93 ERA in 16 relief appearances last year, when he was slowed by a left knee injury and made 13 minor league appearances.