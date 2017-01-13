Grandal, Wood, Avilan, Fields avoid arbitration with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitchers Luis Avilan, Josh Fields and Alex Wood agreed Friday to one-year deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers, avoiding arbitration.

Grandal hit .228 last season with 72 RBI and 27 home runs, which tied for the team lead and ranked second among major league catchers. The 28-year-old switch hitter hit his stride in July when he batted .324 with eight homers in 68 at-bats.

He wasn't as effective in the post-season , hitting .107 with one homer and three RBI.

Grandal began last season on the disabled list with right forearm soreness after spending last winter recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Avilan moved last season between the majors and minors. The left-hander had a 3-0 record and a 3.20 ERA in 27 games with the Dodgers.

Fields was acquired by Los Angeles at the non-waiver trade deadline from Houston in exchange for Cuban outfielder Yordan Alvarez. The right-hander had a 1-0 record and 2.79 ERA in 19 1/3 innings after being traded to the Dodgers. Fields earned a spot on the post-season roster.

Wood was limited by injuries last season when he made 10 starts in 14 games. He had a 1-4 record and 3.73 ERA. The left-hander made four appearances out of the bullpen after coming off the disabled list late in the season. He