Guardiola: Kompany could return, Jesus transfer not complete

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany could return at Everton in the English Premier League on Sunday but Gabriel Jesus may have to wait for his debut.

Jesus, the Brazil striker signed from Palmeiras in the summer transfer window, officially joined City this month but his registration is yet to go through.

"When Palmeiras and the FA solve the problems he will be able to play," City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Most of the paperwork has been done and the club is hopeful it will be completed soon, meaning Jesus could be available to face Tottenham next weekend.

One player who is in contention to face Everton is Kompany, who has been declared fit after two months out with a knee injury.

"He has trained," Guardiola said. "The last two or three days he was a full part of the training sessions, so he is back."

The 30-year-old Kompany has not played a full match since April, and has been hampered by problems in recent seasons, with his latest injury being his 35th since joining City in 2008.

The Belgium defender could need a run of games to prove he has a long-term future at the club, which is fourth in the Premier League.