Indians, McAllister agree to $1.8 million contract for 2017

The right-hander went 3-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 53 games last season for the AL champions, earning $1.3 million. McAllister has been a starter and reliever during his six seasons with Cleveland, which acquired him from the New York Yankees in 2010. The 28-year-old had one trip to the disabled list in 2016 but was otherwise one of Cleveland's steadiest relievers.