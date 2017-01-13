Jaguars hire Joe DeCamillis as special teams co-ordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have hired Joe DeCamillis as special teams co-ordinator , bringing him back nearly a decade after his first stint in Jacksonville.

DeCamillis replaces Mike Mallory, whose units were mostly a mess in 2016. The Jaguars had at least one major meltdown on special teams in eight straight losses, the kind of errors that reduced the team's already-ultra-thin margin for error.

Entering his 29th NFL season, DeCamillis spent the last two years as Denver's special teams co-ordinator . The Broncos ranked among the best in the league in punt coverage, kickoff coverage and kickoff return.

DeCamillis also served as special teams co-ordinator for Chicago (2013-14), Dallas (2009-12), Jacksonville (2007-08), Atlanta (1997-2006) and the New York Giants (1993-96). His units have accounted for 29 touchdowns — 18 on punt returns and 11 on kickoff returns — and 43 takeaways during his 24 seasons overseeing special teams.

