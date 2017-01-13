Jared Hughes, Drew Hutchison avoid arbitration with Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Right-handers Jared Hughes and Drew Hutchison agreed to one-year contracts with the Pittsburgh Pirates and avoided salary arbitration.

Hughes gets $2,825,000 under Thursday's deal, up from $2,175,000 last year. Hutchison receives $2.3 million, a raise of $100,000.

The reliable Hughes has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the bullpen, where he often works as a seventh-inning setup man or a fireman whose sinker is called on to help get the Pirates out of trouble when the bases are clogged.

He went 1-1 with a 3.03 ERA in 67 appearances last year. The six homers he allowed were the second-most of his six-year career, but he's been a steady performer during Pittsburgh's rise back to respectability.

The Pirates acquired the 26-year-old Hutchison as part of the deal that sent left-hander Francisco Liriano to Toronto at last summer's trade deadline. Hutchison appeared in six games for the Pirates, including a spot start.

General manager Neal Huntington continues to throw Hutchison's name out as someone who can claim a spot at the back end of the rotation behind Gerrit Cole, Ivan Nova and Jameson Taillon.