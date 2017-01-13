Man United says Lyon bid for Memphis Depay not reasonable

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has rejected a bid from Lyon for winger Memphis Depay, saying Friday it was "far from being reasonable."

The 22-year-old Depay has been unable to secure a regular spot in the team since joining United from PSV Eindhoven in June 2015 for 31 million pounds (then $48 million). Since United manager Jose Mourinho took charge this season, the Netherlands international has only started one game in the League Cup.

"The offer that we had is far from being reasonable for us," Mourinho said. "So in this moment he is our player and if in the end of the month nothing happens he is one more option for us."

Both United and Lyon are pushing to break into the Champions League places in their respective domestic competitions. Lyon is fourth in its standings, five points behind Paris Saint-Germain, and determined to push through the deal for Depay.