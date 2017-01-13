McDermott short on boasts, specifics as Bills new coach
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills new coach Sean McDermott is ushering in the post-Rex Ryan era by making no bold promises in his vision to restore relevance to a franchise in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought.
McDermott was short and to the point during his inaugural news conference on Friday. The 42-year-old first-time head coach said he's familiar in what it takes to rebuild
The only promise the former Carolina Panthers defensive
That's a far departure from two years ago, when Ryan boasted of his intention to build the Bills into bullies.
McDermott was hired on Wednesday, a little over two weeks after Ryan was dismissed for falling short in delivering on his vows.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL