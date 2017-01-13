McDermott short on boasts, specifics as Bills new coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills new coach Sean McDermott is ushering in the post-Rex Ryan era by making no bold promises in his vision to restore relevance to a franchise in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought.

McDermott was short and to the point during his inaugural news conference on Friday. The 42-year-old first-time head coach said he's familiar in what it takes to rebuild defences and is leaning on his 18 years of NFL experience, which include two Super Bowl losses as an assistant. The first step is reinvigorating a winning culture on a team that has enjoyed just two winning seasons since last reaching the playoffs in 1999.

The only promise the former Carolina Panthers defensive co-ordinator made was is a vow to field a competitive team.

That's a far departure from two years ago, when Ryan boasted of his intention to build the Bills into bullies.

McDermott was hired on Wednesday, a little over two weeks after Ryan was dismissed for falling short in delivering on his vows.

___