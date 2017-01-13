NBA Capsules

NEW YORK — Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah delivered big games against their former team, and the New York Knicks beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Thursday night.

Rose scored 17 points in his return to Madison Square Garden after skipping the last game here, and Noah finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak. Rookie forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas had a season-high 19 points.

The Knicks bounced back from a loss at the buzzer in Philadelphia on Wednesday to win for the first time this season on the second night of back-to-back games.

Dwyane Wade scored 22 for the Bulls, who were missing star swingman Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine, all because of illness. They dropped their third straight.

Playing without starting forward Kristaps Porzingis, New York won for just the second time in 11 games.

WARRIORS 127, PISTONS 107

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence for rest and had 23 points as Golden State got more balanced scoring to beat Detroit.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Kevin Durant had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Draymond Green dished out 13 assists for his fifth game in the last eight in double digits.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points to lead the Pistons.

Curry, Durant and Thompson scored at least 20 points in the same game for the 13th time this season. The Warriors notched their NBA-leading 27th game with 30 or more assists and won their seventh straight at home against the Pistons dating to Feb. 27, 2010.

MAVERICKS 113, SUNS 108

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Deron Williams had 23 points and 15 assists, and Dallas defeated Phoenix in the fourth NBA regular-season game played in Mexico.

Williams shot 9 for 15 from the field in a matchup of struggling Western Conference teams. Harrison Barnes added 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 for the Mavericks, who broke a three-game losing streak.

Devin Booker scored 29 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter for the Suns. Tyson Chandler had 14 points and 19 rebounds against his former team.

Dallas and Phoenix are tied for the worst record in the West at 12-27.

The game was the first of two that the Suns will play south of the border. Mexico is hosting two games in one season for the first time in NBA history.

NUGGETS 140, PACERS 112

LONDON (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Denver emphatically ended a five-game losing streak by beating Indiana in the NBA's Global Games series at O2 Arena.

Wilson Chandler added 21 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 18 for the Nuggets. They outscored the Pacers 39-20 in the third quarter, shooting 73.7 per cent in the period to put it away.

Denver trailed only once, when Kevin Seraphin gave the Pacers a 31-30 lead early in the second quarter, and finished with a season high in scoring.

C.J. Miles had 20 points, and Jeff Teague added 14 points and nine assists for Indiana. The Pacers had won five in a row, scoring at least 120 points in each victory.

SPURS 134, LAKERS 94

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 31 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter, and San Antonio set several season highs in rolling past Los Angeles.

San Antonio rebounded from a last-minute loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday with its highest point total and largest margin of victory this season. The Spurs also set a season high by shooting 61 per cent from the field.

Pau Gasol had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes. Tony Parker and LaMarcus Aldridge added 13 points apiece.

Julius Randle had 22 points on 6-for-7 shooting, but he was the only Lakers starter in double figures.

PELICANS 104, NETS 95

Tyreke Evans scored a season-high 29 points and New Orleans, playing without All-Star big man Anthony Davis, handed Brooklyn its eighth straight defeat.

Terrence Jones added 24 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans (16-24), which improved to 6-13 on the road by winning both games during its stay in New York City.

Jrue Holiday scored 21 and Solomon Hill had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who closed the game on a 13-1 run.

Davis sat out with a bruised left hip sustained during Monday night's win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He is second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.1 points, and ranks sixth with more than 12 rebounds per game.