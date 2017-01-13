OHL Roundup: Kevin Spinozzi scores hat trick as Sting rally past Spitfires in OT

SARNIA, Ont. — Drake Rymsha scored the overtime winner as the Sarnia Sting rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kevin Spinozzi had a hat trick for the Sting (20-16-6) including two goals in a three-goal third period. Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two helpers and Louis Latta had the other.

Gabriel Vilardi scored a hat trick of his own for Windsor (26-8-6), which had a 5-2 lead at one point in the third period. Julius Nattinen had a goal and two helpers and Aaron Luchuk also chipped in.

Aidan Hughes made 26 saves for the win in net as Mario Culina turned away 25 shots in defeat.

Sarnia was scoreless on two power plays while the Spitfires were 1 for 3.

---

OTTERS 8 67's 0

ERIE, Pa. — Ivan Lodnia had two goals and an assist while Joseph Murdaca stopped all 12 shots he faced as the Otters shut out Ottawa.

Kyle Pettit also struck twice and Warren Foegele scored one goal and two assists for Erie (28-9-3). Carson Edwardson, Taylor Raddysh and Dylan Strome supplied the rest of the offence.

Olivier Lafreniere made 16 saves for the 67's (17-20-5).

---

FRONTENACS 6 PETES 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Eemeli Rasanen, Stephen Desrocher and Jason Robertson all had a goal and an assist to lead the Frontenacs over Peterborough.

Ted Nichol, Justin Pringle and Brett Neumann supplied the rest of the offence for Kingston (18-16-6). Jeremy Helvig made 17 saves in net.

Cole Fraser and Logan DeNoble, on the power play, replied for the Petes (23-14-4). Dylan Wells turned away 10-of-15 shots in 23:13 before giving way to Scott Smith, who made nine saves.

Peterborough's Alex Black received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head in the first period.

---

ICEDOGS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Johnny Corneil and Akil Thomas both had a pair of goals as the IceDogs defeated Flint.

Aaron Haydon also chipped in and Stephen Dhillon stopped 38 shots for Niagara (14-20-7).

Kole Sherwood and Alex Peters scored for the Firebirds (20-18-3). Connor Hicks kicked out 38-of-42 shots in defeat.

---

WOLVES 3 BATTALION 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ryan Valentini scored twice, including the winner on the power play, as the Wolves edged North Bay.

Kyle Capobianco gave Sudbury (18-19-5) a two-goal lead in the first period and Jake McGrath made 29 saves.

Justin Brazeau, on the power play, and Steve Harland found the back of the net for the Battalion (16-22-3). Brent Moran turned away 27-of-30 shots.

---

STEELHEADS 6 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Owen Tippett had a goal and two assists and Jacob Ingham made 30 saves as Mississauga got past Sault Ste. Marie.

Michael McLeod, Nathan Bastian, Jacob Cascagnette, Trent Fox and Spencer Watson supplied the rest of the offence for the Steelheads (17-16-8).

Tim Gettinger and David Miller gave the Greyhounds (30-10-2) a 2-0 lead before Mississauga scored six straight goals. Joseph Raaymakers turned aside 25 shots as Sault Ste. Marie had its three game winning streak ended.

---

ATTACK 7 STORM 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Kevin Hancock and Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists apiece and Cordell James struck twice as Owen Sound downed the Storm for its 12th straight win.

Jonah Gadjovich, Matthew Struthers and Chase Campbell also scored for the Attack (28-13-1). Michael McNiven made 22 saves.

Cedric Ralph, Nate Schnarr and Garrett McFadden scored for Guelph (14-24-4). Anthony Popovich kicked out 19-of-25 shots through two periods before Liam Herbst close out the game by making 18 saves.

---

KNIGHTS 5 SPIRIT 1

LONDON, Ont. — Janne Kuokkanen had a pair of goals, including one on the power play, as the Knights beat Saginaw.

JJ Piccinich, Dante Salituro and Alex Formenton rounded out the attack for London (27-7-5). Tyler Parsons made 26 saves.

Brady Gilmour scored for the Spirit (15-18-7) and Brendan Bonello kicked out 27 shots.

---

RANGERS 5 COLTS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa and Darby Llewellyn each had a pair of goals as the Rangers got past Barrie.

Cedric Schiemenz also chipped in for Kitchener (23-14-4) and Adam Mascherin tacked on three helpers. Luke Richardson stopped 31 shots.

Lucas Chiodo, Giordano Finoro and Anthony Stefano scored for the Colts (12-23-4). Christian Propp turned aside 33 shots.

---

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Will Bitten scored two goals and an assist in Hamilton's victory over the Generals.

Zachary Jackson, Matthew Strome and Luke Kutkevicius also scored for the Bulldogs (20-16-5) and Dawson Carty turned away 30 shots.

Kyle MacLean scored for Oshawa (23-13-5) and Kyle Keyser stopped 28 shots.