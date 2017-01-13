Packers CB Shields pleads not guilty to possessing marijuana
A
A
Share via Email
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields has entered a not guilty plea to marijuana possession.
Attorneys for Shields appeared on his behalf in Brown County Circuit Court on Friday. Shields was charged with two
A criminal complaint says officers went to Shields' home after he received a package from Colorado, where recreational use of marijuana is legal. The complaint says Shields acknowledged having marijuana in his home.
The cornerback was placed on injured reserve in October after a concussion and will not play this season.
Earlier this week, the team said it was aware receiver Geronimo Allison had been charged with marijuana possession after a traffic stop in September in Wisconsin.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL