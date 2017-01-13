Packers CB Shields pleads not guilty to possessing marijuana

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields has entered a not guilty plea to marijuana possession.

Attorneys for Shields appeared on his behalf in Brown County Circuit Court on Friday. Shields was charged with two misdemeanours , possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, after he allowed officers to search his Green Bay area home in October.

A criminal complaint says officers went to Shields' home after he received a package from Colorado, where recreational use of marijuana is legal. The complaint says Shields acknowledged having marijuana in his home.

The cornerback was placed on injured reserve in October after a concussion and will not play this season.

Earlier this week, the team said it was aware receiver Geronimo Allison had been charged with marijuana possession after a traffic stop in September in Wisconsin.

