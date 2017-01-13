Palace signs Schlupp, Man United rejects Lyon's Depay bid

LONDON — Crystal Palace has signed Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester in Sam Allardyce's first signing since taking charge of the struggling English Premier League club last month.

The versatile Ghana international, a winger who also plays in defence , has signed a deal through June 2021 with Palace, which is one point and one place above the relegation zone.

The German-born Schlupp came through the Leicester youth ranks and helped the club secure a shock title success in May, but he's had limited appearances this season.

"He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old," Allardyce said.

Schlupp is in contention to make his debut against West Ham on Saturday.

Allardyce has also turned to Sunderland, which he kept in the Premier League last season, to strengthen the Palace defence . But a bid of around 7 million pounds for defender Patrick van Aanholt has been rejected by Sunderland, which is in the relegation zone.

"He's a really important player for us," Sunderland manager David Moyes said of the 27-year-old Dutchman. "He's got an awful lot going for him. He's still young yet, he has got a lot to learn, but he's done very well. He's earned us points by his goals and his assists."

DEPAY

Manchester United has rejected a bid from Lyon for winger Memphis Depay, saying it was "far from being reasonable."

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has called signing Depay "my No. 1 priority."

The 22-year-old Depay has been unable to secure a regular spot in the United team since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 for 31 million pounds (then $48 million). Since United manager Jose Mourinho took charge this season, the Netherlands international has started only one game, in the League Cup.

"The offer that we had is far from being reasonable for us," Mourinho said. "So in this moment he is our player and if in the end of the month nothing happens he is one more option for us."

BERAHINO

Stoke manager Mark Hughes says talks have reopened with West Bromwich Albion in a bid to sign striker Saido Berahino.

Hughes has shown interest in Berahino in the last two transfer windows and is keen to end his protracted chase for the striker before the January trading period ends.

The 23-year-old Berahino has been offered a new contract by West Brom, even though he has failed to make a first-team appearance since September, with the club keen to protect one of its prized assets.