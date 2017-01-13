Raptors forward Patrick Patterson gets night off to rest sore left knee

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson was given the night off Friday to rest his sore left knee.

"Just making sure we err on the side of caution to make sure he's back at 100 per cent," coach Dwane Casey said before the Raptors' home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Patterson played 20 minutes in Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Boston Celtics. He had just one assist and two rebounds and seemed to be hobbled at times on the court.

Over the season, he's averaging 28 minutes, 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Also Friday, the Raptors said guard Delon Wright (shoulder) and Jared Sullinger (foot) have been cleared to participate in team practices.