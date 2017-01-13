Red Sox reach deals with Bogaerts and Bradley, plus 5 others

BOSTON — Shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreed to a $4.5 million salary and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to $3.6 million as seven Boston players avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals with the Red Sox.

Boston also reached agreements with infielder Brock Holt, catcher Sandy Leon and pitchers Joe Kelly, Robbie Ross Jr. and Tyler Thornburg. Left-handers Fernando Abad and Drew Pomeranz are the team's only arbitration-eligible players remaining.

Bogaerts posted career highs last year in home runs (21), on-base percentage (.356) and slugging percentage (.446). Bradley hit .267 with 26 homers and 87 RBIs.