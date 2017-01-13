SS Freddy Galvis and Phillies agree to $4.35 million deal

PHILADELPHIA — Freddy Galvis and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $4.35 million, one-year contract and avoided salary arbitration.

In his second full season as Philadelphia's starting shortstop, Galvis had a career-high 20 homers and 67 RBIs in 2016, when he made $2 million. He also was an NL Gold Glove finalist. But the switch-hitting Galvis batted only .241 with a .274 on-base percentage. He had 17 stolen bases.

Galvis is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.