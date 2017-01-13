Tavares gets hat trick, leads Islanders over Panthers 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. — John Tavares scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the New York Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Jason Chimera also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Reilly Smith also scored for Florida, Keith Yandle added a pair of assists and Jaromir Jagr recorded his 1,138th NHL assist. Roberto Luongo stopped 37 shots.

Tavares' second goal gave the Islanders a 4-2 lead at 7:50 of the third for his 500th NHL point.

Tavares added an empty-net goal with 1:44 left for the hat trick.

