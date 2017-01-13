Sports

Tavares gets hat trick, leads Islanders over Panthers 5-2

New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25) scores against Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, right rear, and defenseman Jakub Kindl (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25) scores against Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, right rear, and defenseman Jakub Kindl (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. — John Tavares scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the New York Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Jason Chimera also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Reilly Smith also scored for Florida, Keith Yandle added a pair of assists and Jaromir Jagr recorded his 1,138th NHL assist. Roberto Luongo stopped 37 shots.

Tavares' second goal gave the Islanders a 4-2 lead at 7:50 of the third for his 500th NHL point.

Tavares added an empty-net goal with 1:44 left for the hat trick.

___

This story has been corrected to fix score to Islanders 5, Panthers 2 in lead.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular