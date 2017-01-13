The Chargers have hired Anthony Lynn as head coach one day after announcing they're relocating to Los Angeles.

Lynn becomes the first black coach in franchise history.

He replaces Mike McCoy, who was fired on Jan. 1 after going 27-37 in four seasons.

Lynn inherits a team that won only nine games in two seasons and missed the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Lynn comes from the Buffalo Bills. He was promoted to offensive co-ordinator in mid-September after coach Rex Ryan fired Greg Roman. After Ryan was fired, Lynn was promoted to interim head coach for the final game, a loss to the New York Jets.

Lynn was a running back in the NFL and was with the Denver Broncos when they won consecutive Super Bowls in 1998 and 1999.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___