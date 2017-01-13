Tigers reach deals with Castellanos, Iglesias
DETROIT — The Tigers have reached deals for 2017 with third baseman Nick Castellanos and shortstop Jose Iglesias.
Detroit also agreed to contracts Friday with left-hander Justin Wilson and right-handers Bruce Rondon and Alex Wilson, avoiding arbitration with every player who was eligible.
The 24-year-old Castellanos and 27-year-old Iglesias form a young left side of the infield for the Tigers, who fell just short of a
Iglesias hit .255 with four home runs and 32 RBIs last season.