Tigers reach deals with Castellanos, Iglesias

Detroit also agreed to contracts Friday with left-hander Justin Wilson and right-handers Bruce Rondon and Alex Wilson, avoiding arbitration with every player who was eligible.

The 24-year-old Castellanos and 27-year-old Iglesias form a young left side of the infield for the Tigers, who fell just short of a post-season berth last year despite having one of the game's highest payrolls. Castellanos hit .285 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs in 110 games in 2016. He missed most of the stretch run with a broken hand.