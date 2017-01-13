Tigers, utilityman Romine avoid arbitration at $1.3 million

DETROIT — Andrew Romine and the Detroit Tigers have agreed on a one-year contract for $1.3 million, avoiding salary arbitration.

The versatile Romine played every position besides catcher last season and batted .236 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 109 games and 174 at-bats. He started at every infield spot, as well as centre field.

Romine receives a $400,000 raise as part of the deal, which was completed Thursday.