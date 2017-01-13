Twins agree to deals with Gibson, Santiago, Kintzler

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins agreed to one-year contracts with starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Hector Santiago and closer Brandon Kintzler on Friday while avoiding arbitration with their four remaining eligible players.

Santiago agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal, Gibson got $2.9 million and Kintzler got $2,925,000 million.

Reliever Ryan Pressly also agreed to a one-year deal for $1,175,000.

Santiago went 3-6 with a 5.58 ERA in 11 starts for the Twins after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Angels. Gibson went 6-11 with a 5.07 ERA in 25 starts last season while dealing with a strained shoulder.