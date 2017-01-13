Wilks replaces McDermott as Panthers defensive co-ordinator
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ron Rivera announced he has promoted Steve Wilks as the Panthers new defensive
Wilks has served as the Panthers defensive backs coach since 2012 and was given the additional title of assistant head coach by Rivera in 2015. He replaces Sean McDermott, who was hired as the Buffalo Bills head coach earlier this week.
Wilks previously worked as a defensive
Under McDermott the Panthers finished in the top 10 in
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL